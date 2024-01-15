Nioh PC Free Download Full Version (v1.24.07)

Nioh is an amazing action role-playing game developed by Shibusawa and Ninja that was released for PlayStation 4. It is a Japanese game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment worldwide. The game was another remastered version for PlayStation 5 in the year 2021.

Nioh can be played on various platforms such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The story of the game is based on the supernatural aspects of samurai life in the western part of the world. Read on to learn more about Nioh’s story and gameplay features.

Nioh game download for PC

Name nioh Initial release date February 7, 2017 Series nioh Developer ninja team Designers Hidehiko Nakajima, Hiroyuki Nishi, Masaki Fujita Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Composer Yugo Kanno Category PC Games >Role-Playing Games

About Nioh

Nioh is a fictional game that follows the plot of William Adams, an Irish sailor. The game progress was inspired by English from the historical aspect and became a kind of western samurai. Adams fights several battles during the Sengoku period and strives to unify Japan. The game mainly revolves around navigating and defeating various monsters. The game is known for its combat activities that revolve around the factor called ki, which is also known as stamina. The player will have to fight with various strong and weak opponents to win the game.

How to Play

We all know that Nioh is a game in Japan during the 17th century. The player is guided on their mission to fight supernatural powers called yokai and human enemies that will help players progress through the levels. The game’s missions are completely different and autonomous alternatives that the game’s protagonist navigates in the open world. During the game, the player will also be able to collect various collectibles and earn in-game experience points, new weapon suits and armor along with weapons such as bombs.

The main part of the game involves combat activities in which the player will have to fight against various opponent battles that will help him reunite Japan. Players can make use of the weapons available in the game that will help them advance through the levels and attack enemies in dangerous situations.

Game features

Nioh has amazing features and gameplay. Some of the notable features of the game are mentioned below:

Nioh offers players various collectibles based on their achievements during the game. Players can collect something called Amrita, known to be the game’s experience points that can be collected in both currency and gold. Players also received various collectibles such as new weapons, gold MP armor, and consumable items such as bombs. Players can find armor and weapons in the environment that can be taken to the blacksmith and purchased from the game’s protagonist based on the material.

The Nioh video game offers players various weapons to fight against opponents. There are various types of melee weapons including single and double swords along with polearms, kusarigama, axes, etc. Melee Weapons There are also various weapons designed for the player to fight against their enemies, such as hand cannons, bows, rifles, and much more. Weapons play an important role in this game as it involves various combat activities for the player to advance in the game.

The characters and settings of the game are considered one of the best features of Nioh as they are visually appealing to players. The characters available in the game are fictions that are framed in the dark fantasy version during the Sengoku period, a time in which different clans in Japan participated in the unification process. The main protagonist of the game, William Adams, helps the army pursue the enemy who is trying to destroy the unification process in Japan.

Nioh is known for its incredible graphic quality and animation that keeps the player interested throughout the game. Regardless of the type of animation of the video game, the animation part plays a vital role in keeping the player interested as it makes the game interesting for him. The characters portrayed in this game are visually appealing and look realistic, which increases the player’s desire to play this game. The characters available in this game are fictional and look attractive and visually appealing only because of the animation part.

Overall, Nioh is a wonderful, fictional and interesting Japanese game. The game helps players entertain themselves in case of boredom. Nioh can be played by people of all ages and also by hobby players who are new to gaming. Nioh is a must-try game that involves combat activities. People who love combat activities will fall in love with this because the weapons provided in this game are wonderful. The game also features several historical figures.

How to Download Nioh PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Nioh PC button

: Click on the Download Nioh PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Nioh PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Nioh: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 3550 or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit, Windows® 8.1 64-bit, Windows® 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 780 VRAM 3GB or more AMD Radeon™ R9 280 VRAM 3GB or more

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: 16-bit stereo, 48 KHz WAVE file can be played

FREE DISK SPACE: 100 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Nioh: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 4770K or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows® 10 64-bit, Windows® 8.1 64-bit, Windows® 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB or more AMD Radeon™ R9 380X VRAM 4GB or more

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: 16-bit stereo, can play 48KHz WAVE file

FREE DISK SPACE: 100 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6 GB (4 GB AMD)

Frequent questions

What type of game is Nioh? Nioh is a hack, slash action role-playing game.

What are the different modes in which Nioh video games can be played? Nioh can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

What are the different platforms you can play Nioh on? Players can access Nioh video games on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.