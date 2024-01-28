Kelce and Chiefs defense lead team to another Super Bowl

The tight end had one of the best games of his career as the Ravens were frustrated by Casey’s defensive play.

ChiefsWho looked more vulnerable than at any time since most of this regular season patrick mahomes Became their starting quarterback in 2018, will return Super Bowl.

Chiefs They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and then played great defensive play to defeat the R.ToVance.

He Super Bowl This year will be the fourth for Chiefs In the last five years.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after the Chiefs’ win in Baltimore for the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Game in two words: Travis Kelce, Who said during the week that he wanted to win this AFC Championship “more than I ever wanted in my life” and he played like that. Kelce caught 11 passes, including the team’s first touchdown. Chiefs, for 116 passing yards. he set a record nfl Broke the record for post-season receptions, with 152. Jerry Rice.

QB Breakdown: Mahomes was close. He was happy to throw short, but it may have worked. Mahomes was 30 of 39 for 241 yards and a touchdown. Pitching only to Kelce, he was 11–11.

Basic Steps: created by andy reed Chiefs They will attempt to convert on fourth-and-2 from the 41-yard line. baltimore on their first drive of the game, and Mahomes completed a 13-yard pass to keep the drive alive. Chiefs He scored the first touchdown of the game and never trailed.

next match: Super Bowl LVIII On February 11 vs. the winner of San Francisco. detroit