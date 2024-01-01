Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, Vincent Cassel and Tina Cunaki… these stars who split in 2023

While the year 2023 was bright with love stories and sometimes births for many stars, some couples saw the end of their love story. A look at the stars who experienced separation this year.
Sometimes we are surprised when we read that couples we thought had grown tight over time are falling apart. But this year 2023 has left some big surprises for us…
well kept secrets
Indeed, what a surprise it is to find out that the personalities we thought were completely connected to their spouses have actually been separated for a long time. Such is the case of Meryl Streep, who announced this year that her relationship with Don Gummer of 7 years is over. After marrying in 1978, they were one of Hollywood’s oldest couples. Similarly, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett revealed that they separated 7 years ago. After 25 years of their marriage. As for Tori Spelling, who previously expressed her relationship difficulties on her show “True Tori”, her union with Dean McDermott ended in 2023 due to his infidelity.
These couples who won’t celebrate their porcelain wedding
The porcelain wedding symbolizes the perfection of a union that has lasted for over two decades; But getting there is a different story. Noel Gallagher and Sarah Mac Donald may not lift the trophy if they split after 22 years of union, having been married since 2011. The same is not the case for Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, who divorced after 18 years of marriage. Marriage. An expensive breakup for the actor, who has to pay $63,000 a month in alimony! The counter stopped on 17 years of marriage for Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire. Eric Antoine and Calista Sinclair’s marriage span fifteen years, who was not only his wife but also his assistant and co-writer of his show. Michel Larocque and Francois Baroin have also not been able to cross the 15-year mark.
Many couples have decided not to go beyond a 12-year relationship: Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, AJ McLean (from “Backstreet Boys”) and his wife Rochelle or even Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied.
10 years is enough!
Calogero and Marie Bastide separated after a decade of union, as did Garou and his partner Stéphanie Fournier. This is the case for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons, or even Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. It’s the end of an eight-year love story for Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunacki, while Jeff Panklock has been with his partner Charlotte for 7 years. Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, Colin Farrell and Kelly McNamara and Maisie Williams and Ruben Selby have split after 4 years of relationship.
In short…
Short stories are leading stars. We, of course, start with Britney Spears breaking up with her husband Sam Asghari after 1 year of marriage. The same is the case for Billie Eilish (with Jesse Rutherford) and Sophia Bush (with Grant Hughes), while Ariana Grande has completed a 2-year union.
