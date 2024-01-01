Former New York Yankees Gary Sheffield said in 2004, “They got lucky”.

rivalry between new York Yankees And boston red sox In American League It has many years of history to tell. To be precise, in the 2004 postseason, a chapter in that series of legendary games took place.

set of New York and boston wrote Championship Series It was classified as historic that year. after two wins Yankee Stadium and the third consecutive Fenway Park With a disproportionate score of 19×8, the New Yorkers were one win away from advancing world Series,





never before in the history of mlb playoffs One team had won four consecutive wins with three losses. Meanwhile, he had to finish the series as a visitor in the famous stadium of the “Big Apple”.

he talked about that campaign gary sheffield In this Baseball Podcast "Foul Territory",

Its objectives are to get authentic versions of baseball’s hottest topics and unfiltered conversations with the game’s leading voices. For this reason former players new York Yankees He shared his version of that playoff without censorship.



Is said SheffieldEdit There was defeat in the last two innings of the match. The star hitter believes the offensive production was essential to securing the win. However, the closers failed to maintain the result.

gary sheffield He went even further into the program and assured that the Boston Red Sox were “lucky” at the time. He insisted that was the only time the Red Sox would win in that context. At the same time, he also recalled the insecurities of his rivals during the confrontation.

Besides, gary sheffield was a player of new York Yankees Between 2004 and 2006. During his career he hit 509 home runs and hit a total of 1,676 including his teammates’ record. Similarly, his batting average was .292.