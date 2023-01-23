Keylor Navas will return to the starting lineup for PSG in the French Cup against Revel

A year after his last game as a starter for PSG and before his Premier League loan spell with Nottingham Forest, Keylor Navas will once again defend the colors of the Parisian team, as everything indicates that the Costa Rican will be part of the team that will face Ravel in the French Cup this Sunday.

According to information received from RMC Sport, Keeler will start from this Sunday. Coach Luis Enrique may have already taken the decision to begin his journey in the cup competition.

Thus, a year later, Navas will return to the PSG goal, as it is worth remembering that his last appearance was against Pays de Sècle in the round of 32 of the French Cup. On 23 January 2023.

It is worth remembering that recently, Navas was quite active in sharing photos of training with PSG on social networksAnticipating what his return to French team ownership would entail, So now he will play official matches again and try to keep his goal clean.

Navas can still leave PSG

Keylor Navas’ possible departure from PSG is still possible as it happened last season, It was not until late January that his loan with Nottingham Forest managed to be completed.

So now the Tico goalkeeper will take advantage of the minutes that Luis Enrique has decided to give him at PSG, But he will be open to any possibility of leaving the Paris team to add more minutes before the semester that will be crucial for his career.

This semester includes a playoff in which Costa Rica will play to seek one of the last two tickets to the Copa América. The international competition could be one of the last competitions for the Tika team captain.

