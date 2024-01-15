Khloe Kardashian looks very close to her former brother-in-law Kanye West!

The biggest surprise to everyone was when Khloe Kardashian appeared close to her former brother-in-law, Kanye West!

khloe kardashian Hate arguments and family matters. He also proved this during an event with Kanye West. While Kim Kardashian has a difficult relationship with her sister, Kim Kardashian, she remains far from her stories.

Khloe Kardashian close to Kanye West

Media Page Six has published exclusive photos of Khloe Kardashian with Kanye West. both hugged each other Because they came to support the Saints at a basketball game in Los Angeles last Thursday.

They were also together during the program. The young woman was present with her daughter True and her niece Dream. Both of them decided to support their cousin for this sporting event.

The closeness between Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West hasn’t failed to get people talking. And with good reason, the latter has a bad relationship with his ex-wife. The two cannot agree at all on co-parenting.

As a reminder, they have four children together. But since the divorce, Kim Kardashian and the rapper can’t wait to see each other anymore. Beauty had also said in an interview in December 2022 Admitted that she was going through hell.

Khloe Kardashian’s sister admitted on Angie Martinez IRL Podcast: “Co-parenting is hard. “I had the best father, the best memories and the best experiences.” ,

Even before accepting: “and that’s all I want that for my kids as long as they can. I would wish the same for him. If they don’t know what’s being said or what’s going on in the world, why would I bring that energy to them? , ,

A psychologist analyzes the couple

A psychologist has also analyzed co-parenting between Khloe Kardashian’s sister and Kanye West. He told The Sun: “There may be an inability to empathize with others or consider their needs.” ,

Before specifying: “These characteristics can make co-parenting difficult. This and other attacks on Kim Kardashian reflect Kanye’s desire to come across as a better parent. ,

The psychologist also said this about their relationship: “It’s not Never advised to overrule the other parent In front of children. Or, in this case, on a public platform” , So he advised Khloe Kardashian’s sister and his ex-wife.

She revealed: “My best advice for Kanye and Kim is to learn how to co-parent the right way. Although they don’t always have to agree, it will happen It is very useful to respect each other in a mutual way, ,

Before closing: “Kanye has to allow Kim to be flexible. So that they can become parents in their own way.” , Despite his poor understanding, Khloe Kardashian does not enter into his story.

She keeps showing respect for the rapper. And this, even though she has bigger stories with her older sister. Fans are still hopeful that the TV candidate and his ex can have a better relationship one day.

Especially since Khloe Kardashian’s sister has Have no intention of waging war on the father of your children, She wants to preserve them.