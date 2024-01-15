Yankees announce lineup against Tampa Bay

This Tuesday, February 27, new York Yankees Will face his fifth game in spring training Of Major League Baseball (MLB) faced with opening day.

They have done so after winning three of their four matches played this preseason, increasing the expectations generated in the organization with the most titles. world Series, However they have not won the trophy since 2009.

now there will be a rival tampa bay rays In this Charlotte Sports Park FloridaStarting at 1:05 pm ET.

Manager for this Aaron Boone Returns to test the many youth promises made by the organization, putting them to rest, among other things. Juan Soto, DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres.who were part of the 9-2 win against minnesota twins this Monday.

Aaron Bone will attract young New York Yankees

In this Lineup to face Tampa Bay They look like potential players with Major League experience, like Anthony Volpe, who will be a shortstop or catcher. Austin WellsPlayed approximately 19 games with the New York franchise in 2023.

In addition to many Latin exponents such as Venezuela Osvaldo Cabrera (3B), everson perera (left gardener), carlos narvaez (designated hitter) and Zorbit Vivas (2B).

There will also be a Dominican among those who will open Yankees, This is a matter of the right fielder. Oscar GonzalezWho has already played about 145 games in MLB, but with the uniform of cleveland patron,

The opener will be North American clark schmidt, The 28-year-old right-hander was one of the members of the rotation last season with 33 outings in which he pitched 159.0 innings with a 4.64 ERA and a 9-9 record.

Lineups vs. Tampa Bay