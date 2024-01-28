Khloe Kardashian melts hearts with video featuring True’s siblings

Khloe Kardashian has once again filled our Instagram feeds with tons of cuteness, this time featuring her youngest child, Tatum, and his furry friend, gray kitty.

In a series of posts on Saturday, Khloe shared a heartwarming video and photos of the 18-month-old softly interacting with the sleek Russian blue cat.

The video clip, which has already been viewed more than 3.5 million times, shows Tatum crawling next to the gray kitty, who is lying peacefully on a plush rug. The little boy reaches out to pet the cat, saying “Hi” softly and caressing its chin.

Khloe’s voice can be heard in the background reminding her to be “gentle,” but the gray kitty seems unaffected by the baby’s attention, even as he keeps his head turned toward her.

Khloe captioned the post, “Saturday sibling snuggles and video of the most patient cat ever!!! Gray kitty is the cutest,” followed by a series of cat and heart emojis. She also included two adorable photos of Tatum cuddling up with her older sister, True, who looked equally content in her matching cherry-print pajamas.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable interaction between Tatum and the gray kitty, flooding the comments section with praise for the cat’s unwavering patience. One follower wrote, “That cat is a saint,” while another commented, “Tatum and Gray are ultimate kitty friendship goals.”

This isn’t the first time Khloe has shared sweet moments of her kids and their pets. Earlier this month, she posted a video of herself lovingly brushing the gray kitty, showcasing the special bond the siblings share with their feline companions.

Although it’s unknown whether Khloe has a cat or not, she recently showed her appreciation for cats by taking a trip to Aspen, Colorado with several of her sisters and wearing a ski helmet with ears.