Citizens announce new kit for 2024

27 January 2024
WASHINGTON – The Nationals will have a new uniform this season.
The team revealed its new uniform collection for 2024, made up of five different jerseys.
The Nationals will debut the first V-neck jersey in their history (since 2005), featuring a white jersey with blue sleeves. There will be a classic “W” logo in front of a capital figure on the left chest. The letters “DC” appear on the right sleeve within the silhouette of the District of Columbia.
The gray away jersey was updated with the word “Washington” written in block form on the chest. The numbers on the front are red with a blue outline and the names on the back also have a similar outline.
The Cherry Blossom City Connect uniforms will be used during Friday and Saturday home games, and then will be retired from circulation after this season. The Nationals’ navy blue and white jersey with “Nationals” written on the chest will also be reused.
