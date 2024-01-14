Khloe Kardashian Shares New Polaroids of Daughter True and Son Tatum – Hollywood Life

Frank Michelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

The Good American creator’s family smiled big as they posed for memorable photos.

khloe kardashianThe 39-year-old shared adorable new photos of her daughter on her Instagram Story and other social media pages on Saturday Truth5, and son tatum, 1. Children of affectionate mothers were featured in scattered Polaroids that showed them in schematic poses or candid moments. Both of them spread smiles on the faces of many of them and expressed their happiness.

One photo showed True lying on a white wicker chair, while other photos showed a sleepy Tatum in blue patterned pajamas. He was seen lying on a sofa or bed and one snapshot showed him walking towards the camera.

Khloe’s latest photos of True and Tatum come just days after she shared a photo of Tatum wearing a Fendi shirt and chain necklace as they enjoyed breakfast. In the caption of the snapshot, the sweet mom wrote with a white heart, “Tatum.”

Khloe previously shared the sweet moments with her kids that she shares with her ex tristan thompsonShe made headlines for joining her nephew saint westbasketball game. During the game, she was photographed hugging her former brother-in-law and father of the Saints, Kanye West, which was also in the game. They were both cheering for Saint and looked like they were having a great time despite their tumultuous co-parenting relationship with him Kim Kardashian,

In addition to hanging out with Kanye at the Saints game, Khloe made headlines for comparing her son Tatum to his younger brother. rob kardashian, He shared pictures from last month and captioned it how he looks like a 36-year-old man. “He knows what he’s doing with that face,” she wrote with a heart before ending it with “#BabyRob.”

Rob’s own daughter, dream kardashian7, which he shares with ex black china, also looks quite similar to them. Pyari has a close relationship with her aunts and cousins, she often goes out for fun and attends special occasions. Khloe is especially close to her niece and is known to spend a lot of time with her whenever possible.