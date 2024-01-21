Minute by minute match results and scores

Real Madrid will welcome Almería this Sunday, January 21 Matchday 21 of LaLiga kicks off at 10:15am (ET USA) at the Santiago Bernabéu, a match in which they will have the chance to top the competition and displace the leader girona, Follow the meeting live Sports World USA.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in second place and have come in with their best performance in the quest to regain top spot as they close in on Bayern. with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius and RodrigoMerengue does not want to lose its ground.

Whereas, Almeria is last in the table And even with a surprise visitors’ win they won’t be able to climb out of the bottom. As a result of all ties they have 6 points, so They have not been able to win the tournament yet. Grenada, the last one, takes away five units.

Real Madrid vs Almeria, match formations

real Madrid: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Aurelien Tchoumeni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrigo and Vinicius Junior Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Almeria: Luis Maximiano; Marc Pabil, Kaiki, Chumi, Sergio Akeme; Edgar Gonzalez, Lucas Roberton, Dion Lopi; Sergio Arribas, Largy Ramazani and Marezi. DT: Gaizka Garitano.

Real Madrid vs Almeria, live minute by minute LaLiga

