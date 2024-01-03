Kim Kardashian in a relationship again? Who is Odell Beckham Jr., the man with whom he may have found love again

Since her breakup with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian has been free as the wind and she intends to stay that way. This was without relying on Odell Beckham Jr., the new guy who has been making their hearts skip a beat for several months…

Kim Kardashian has had several breakups, some of which were highly publicized., After her first marriage to producer Damon Thomas in 2000 at the age of 19, she married basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. Reality TV star finally files for divorce after 72 days, followed by a quickie wedding, citing irrelevant differences. In 2014, Kim Kardashian, who thought she had finally found the man of her life, married rapper Kanye West during a very lavish ceremony with select guests in attendance. But after seven years of marriage and four children, their love story finally ended in 2021.

The centerpiece of the Kardashian clan found love again in the arms of Pete Davidson for a few months, before parting ways in August 2022. While she wanted to take advantage of her celibacy, it seems the 43-year-old businesswoman ultimately fell in love with a man who was far from unknown. Rumors have been growing in the United States for several weeks. Kim Kardashian may actually be in a relationship with Odell Beckham Jr., an athlete twelve years her junior,

Who is Kim Kardashian’s new partner?

If his name means nothing to you, Odell Beckham Jr. is far from unknown in the United States. At the age of 31, the American football player currently plays at the position of wide receiver in the Baltimore Ravens team. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Odell Beckham Jr. played for several teams, including the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. From 17 February 2022, The American footballer is the father of a son, Zayden, born from his relationship with his former partner Lauren Wood.,

During the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this Sunday, February 12, Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian never gave up on each other, ,They didn’t kiss but they behaved like a couple“, a source tells People. It looks like a new page is being written for the American reality TV pops…

