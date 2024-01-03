San Diego projected MLB lineup

San Diego Padres Will have to deal with possible adverse consequences for the 2024 season Major League Baseball (MLB), Although he is still a clear favorite in the National League’s West Division, there will be a notable absence from the lineup he once presented in 2023.

Fernando Tatis Jr. And manny machado will headline the lineup San Diegoafter the change of juan soto To new York Yankees In early December. The second who will complete the common nine will be a native of Curaçao xander bogarts, which is immobile in short grasslands. As far as the rotation is concerned, there is a new acquisition, but the 1-2 will remain the same.





Without juan soto, In the thick of the lineup, the balance may change. A slugger who walks a lot and has the power to hit home runs will be needed in urgent moments.

There is doubt in all this, Would they be able to fight without the “Soto-Pachecho” invasion? with Fernando Tatis Jr. As the true winner of gold glove And with Platino in right field, questions could be cleared up as the game went on. tatis jr He is a hitter who is accustomed to hitting over 30 home runs per season and could take his place at the top of the lineup.

With free agency in mind, this is an option they could pursue to fill the void left by Quisquean.

The starting pitching staff will once again be joe musgrove like ace and yu darvish in the second place. Michael King would be the likely third, followed by Pedro Avila and Randy Vasquez.

San Diego Padres Lineups and Potential Rotations for MLB 2024

According to Rotochamp websiteLineup and pitching staff like this San Diego Padres With Mike Shields directing for the season mlb 2024,

2B: Ha-seong Kim

SS: Xander Bogaerts

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr.

DH: Manny Machado

1B: Jake Cronenworth

C:Luis Campsano

3B: Matt Batten

OF: Kelvin Mitchell

OF: Jose Azocar

