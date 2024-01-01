Kim Kardashian: This is the advice she got for psoriasis!

On social networks, Kim Kardashian admitted that she has found a trick to deal with her psoriasis!

Kim Kardashian has been affected by the skin disease psoriasis for many years. But it seems they have found a way to deal with this problem Can be unbearable on a daily basis.

skin concerns

More and more personalities do not hesitate to talk openly about their skin problems. A few years ago, Kendall Jenner talked about her acne concerns without any filter.

In an interview with Allure, Kim Kardashian’s sister opened up about her battle against acne. she believed: “I’ve struggled with acne a bit since I was 14.” ,

Before adding: ” He destroys a large part of self-esteem, I had to work a lot on that. When I started modeling it started improving. Then it all came back at 21″ ,

Kendall Jenner admitted: “It was really painful. And that doesn’t make it a good feeling.” , Kim Kardashian, for her part, has to face another skin problem. He Fights psoriasis.

It is a skin disease characterized by red swollen spots, covered with strips of white skin. This can cause itching and real complications on a daily basis.

but kim kardashian got one Tips to deal with psoriasis, She told that she often uses the tanning booth. In any case, this is what he showed on his social networks.

Kim Kardashian reveals her move

On her Instagram account, the mother announced: “My name is Kim Kardashian. Of course I have a tanning bed. And a bed with a red light in my office” , this is their video Over 14 million views.

On the other hand, the young woman had to face many criticisms. After this he talked about this topic. The reality TV candidate explained: “I have psoriasis. And it really helps me when things go bad. But I don’t use it often.” ,

Some Internet users asked Kim Kardashian not to promote these cabins. And with good reason, they saw that exposure to UV was presented Higher risk of skin cancer.

Allure magazine nevertheless clarified: “Contrary to popular belief, UV exposure may be more harmful than helpful. And this, in the treatment of psoriasis » , After this the girl claimed the opposite.

He then announced: “I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it often.” , Another fan asked Kim Kardashian to be careful with her words.

He indicated: “Still don’t try to normalize it. Or at least explain why you’re using it. Your customers will use it without knowing why… and it may causes complications, ,

For Poosh, Kim Kardashian shed light on her psoriasis: “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life. Or be better than you” ,