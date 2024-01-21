49ers shake off their demons to get victory over Packers

Brock Purdy came from behind in the fourth quarter for the first time in his career and coach Kyle Shanahan snapped his losing streak with San Francisco.

Santa Clara–number 31 was a highlight for him san francisco 49ers,

49ers They enter this Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers record 0-30 under head coach Kyle Shanahan when they enter the fourth quarter with a deficit of seven points or more. However, quarterback Brock Purdy led His first career fourth quarter comeback. to guide niners A 24–21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium.

Running back Christian McCaffrey scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:07 remaining, allowing 49ers Overcame a 21-14 loss to defeat the Packers and advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they will host the winner of the divisional round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Brock Purdy punted in the fourth quarter for the first time in his career. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

49ers He chose the best possible moment for his first win in the second half of the season.

One night when I rested niners they looked rusty niners, san francisco A combination of a few lucky breaks and big plays managed to keep the game close and set the stage for Purdy to put together a dominant offensive performance to clinch the series decider that had eluded him all season.

regained possession at their own 31-yard line with the score 21–17 and 6:18 to go, niners He passed for 69 yards on 12 plays in 5 minutes and 10 seconds. After struggling most of the night, Purdy completed six of seven passes for 47 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards on the game-winning drive, which culminated with McCaffrey’s 6-yard touchdown run to seal the victory. Went. Last marker.

This was Purdy’s second winning series under center and the first series in which he had to do more than take a knee to set up a game-winning field goal. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s second interception of the night sealed the victory.

no one is better than this san francisco Knows the fine line between winning and losing in the postseason and although it was far from their best performance, it was enough to get them one step closer to a return to the Super Bowl.





Quarterback Analysis: In a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Purdy played one of the worst games of his young career in rainy conditions against a great defense. Rain was again a factor this Saturday night, but Purdy was not facing as powerful a defense.

Purdy appeared to play comfortably for most of the game, his progression seemed slow and he missed throws to open receivers. But he came back when he needed it most to complete 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards with one touchdown pass and no interceptions.

Biggest hole in the game plan: At the end of the first part, niners They led 7-6 and had the ball with 4:09 left and three timeouts. It seemed like a golden opportunity for Shanahan and his niners Pulling away the Packers with a touchdown before the end of the first half and then another touchdown to open the third quarter.

Shanahan played ultra-conservatively, running out the clock in an apparent attempt to prevent the Packers from getting the ball back rather than being aggressive in an attempt to put another touchdown on the scoreboard.

This backfired as kicker Jake Moody’s 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked and niners They punted out three times on the first possession of the second half. Instead of a possible 21–6 lead, they took a 7–6 lead. Green Bay then took the lead with 9:27 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Major Injury: 49ers They lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a left shoulder injury in the first half and he did not return. Samuel had two receptions for 24 yards on the first possession. san francisco, but the game was first ruled out for concussion evaluation. While he passed those tests, he withdrew again due to a shoulder problem.

in half the time, niners They took Samuel out for the remainder of the game and Jaun Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud III stepped in to play opposite Brandon Aiyuk.