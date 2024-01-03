Kim Kardashian would be in a relationship with this famous international athlete – Sport.fr

Kim Kardashian, once known as the Golden Bachelorette, probably seems to be a thing of the past now, as she has been strongly linked to a world-renowned athlete in recent hours. This is American football player Odell Beckham Jr., with whom she has been in a relationship since last September.

According to American media, their story began during the celebration of the athlete’s 31st birthday. However, in recent months, they have preferred to keep their affair a secret. Everything changed this Friday, February 2 when they were spotted together at a pre-Grammys party hosted by singer Jay Z, sparking rumors.

A source close to the couple shared details about the status of their relationship with ‘People Weekly’: ” They spend time together casually. No one is rushing into a serious relationship“, He said.

It is worth noting that Kim’s last official relationship was in 2022, when she was dating famous comedian Pete Davidson. Their cohabitation lasted for nine months before they separated in August. Before this, she was married to rapper Kanye West for six years. For his part, Odell has a son from his relationship with singer Lauren Wood.