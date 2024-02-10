Cruz Azul breaks fast of 74 games without a win by huge margin

The last time the ‘Machine’ won by a big score of three or more goals in the Clausura 2022, Toluca was the ‘victim’.

blue Cross won 3 to 0 atlético de san luis on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium and celebrated its first victory Liga MX Since the Clausura 2022, there is a difference of 74 duels between the two results.

In football context, ‘goleada’ refers to a win over the opponent by a margin of three or more goals; last time when blue Cross The duel that meets these conditions was first won on August 14, 2021 TolucaWithin the framework of Matchday 6 of the Clausura tournament.

Uriel Antuna imago7

in the said period blue Cross Recorded 28 duels won, 13 drawn, 33 lost and defeated four times: by cougar 1 to 4 (starting 2023), Monterey 3 to 0 (Opening 2022), America 7 to 0 (Apertura 2022) and Santos Laguna 4 to 0 (Apertura 2022).

With Juan Reynoso on Cruz’s bench BlueOn that occasion, Juan Escobar opened the account with a header on the edge of the six-yard box in the 7th minute, following a corner kick taken by Carlos Rodríguez from the right side, and Camilo Sanvejo responded with the first in the 20th minute. -Time shot. Intended after mass play on the right flank.

With the score tied until the 64th minute, Rodríguez gained new relevance for Cruz Azul and, after a series of rebounds against the Scarlets frame, scored with another header on the edge of the six-yard box to give the team an emphatic victory. Was in charge. And thanks to a center by Rafael Baca.

Twelve minutes later, Uriel Antuna fell inside the area following a foul by Kevin Castañeda and Santiago Jiménez got on the scoreboard to extend the lead for the first time since the penalty spot. On 82′ the current Feyenoord striker appeared with another header in the scarlet goal area and sent the ball into the back of the net to close the scoreboard.

Completion within the framework of day 6 of 2024, with martin anselmi On the bench, blue Cross Celebrated new victory with huge majority against atlético de san luisThanks for the punishment executed by Rodolfo RotondiAlso the goals of both Uriel antuna As rodrigo huescas,