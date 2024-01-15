Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner raises temperature (photo)

Kylie Jenner turned up the heat by rocking a bikini in a new Instagram post on Thursday, February 22, as her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet continues his world tour. “Dune: Part Two”,

The 26-year-old TV personality, who recently wore a bodycon dress during a solo outing in Los Angeles, also included several other photos, which she simply captioned “long weekend.”

Kylie Jenner is looking very sexy in bikini

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mother of two enjoyed the sun in a sultry photo where she wore a black bikini top and matching bikini bottoms.

She is seen leaning over the edge of a large swimming pool and letting her black hair fall into the cool water.

She also flaunted her figure in a selfie, where she wore a fitted one-shoulder top. With her hand extended, she quickly took the photo while sitting on a comfortable sofa.

Light blush was applied to her cheeks for a dewy glow, while a matte shade was applied to her lips.

In another image, Kylie posed in a spacious studio and showed off her curves in a skin-tight nude minidress.

For the photo, she turned her head away from the camera and placed her hands behind her back.

The reality star enjoyed the picturesque sunset in a long version of the minidress as she stepped out.

She posed on a patch of green grass, with red-orange flowers in her hand and the sea in the distance.

Finally, Kylie Jenner posted an image that has social media users speculating that the beauty mogul is preparing to launch a fragrance next month.