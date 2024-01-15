Kingdom: Two Crowns latest version free download

Kingdom: Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro-strategy game with a minimalist design and stunning modern pixel art style.

You play as a monarch on horseback, earning the trust of your subjects. Build your kingdom and defend it from greedy beasts who want to take away your money and crown.

In the new campaign mode, monarchs are working to create the kingdom of their dreams that will last for a while until they find an effective way to thwart greed for gain. Explore the world and uncover new mounts and secrets under the sea.

You don’t need to do it all yourself! We’re launching a co-op game that’s completely exclusive to Kingdom Come: Two Crowns. Monarchs can now choose to play alone or enlist the help of a partner and work local to each other, moving in and out of the game at any time.

