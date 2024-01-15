Planet Zoo PC Game Download Full Version Free

Planet Zoo is a very popular management and construction simulation game. This is the perfect game for people who love animals. It is the spiritual successor to Zoo Tycoon and Zoo Tycoon 2.

Planet Zoo Game Download for PC

Name Zoological Planet Initial release date November 5, 2019 Designers Jim Stimpson, David Bamber Gender Construction and management simulation. Editor Border Developments plc Platforms Developers Border Developments plc Category PC Games > Simulation

Planet Zoo is developed and published by Frontier Developments. It is specially designed for Windows users. The game was released just a year ago, in 2019, and has garnered many positive reviews.

The good thing about this game is that both adults and children can play it. If you love animals and simulation, this game is for you. Since this is a fairly new game, many of you haven’t played it yet. To give you an idea, we have reviewed the game in detail. You should check the details before you start playing.

What is Planet Zoo about?

We have different construction and simulation games on the market and Planet Zoo is one of them. This game involves building a zoo and exploring 73 species of animals.

Developed and published by Frontier Developments, the game received many positive reviews upon its release. The colorful visuals and engaging gameplay are what make it interesting. However, you should know that this game is specially designed for Windows users. This means you can’t play it on any other platform.

Planet Zoo is a single-player game that asks players to build a zoo. The best thing about the game is that it is equipped with artificial intelligence. The animals behave exactly like their real-life counterparts.

If you liked playing Zoo Tycoon, you will surely love this one too. Planet Zoo is the successor to Zoo Tycoon and Zoo Tycoon 2. It also features similar gameplay to the studio’s theme park game, Planet Coaster.

The game was released on November 5, 2019 and is available for Microsoft Windows. If you are intrigued to play it, you can get it from the Microsoft Store.

How to Play

As for the game, it is about building a zoo for the animal species available in the game. In the base game you will find up to 73 different species. Additionally, you can access 22 new species in the Deluxe Edition.

The interesting thing is that the animals are controlled by AI. This gives you a more realistic feel when interacting with them. Since all species are different, they have different needs and requirements that players must meet. This must be done by creating an ideal environment for them.

Each animal comes with its genome that reflects its size, life expectancy, fertility and health. Players must manage the park as an animal welfare institution. They have to hire staff, conduct research, and build staff facilities and guest services. It is also necessary to work for the well-being of endangered species.

The game provides thousands of building pieces with which players can build a suitable environment for animals. This includes benches, flowers, trees, lighting and much more. You can also upload custom structures for other players to download for free and use in their zoos.

Some other interesting features of the game include weather patterns, the physics of animal excretion, and the day/night cycle. There are four game modes available and this includes career, sandbox, challenge and the online franchise model. Each mode is different and comes with different features.

There are also ten critically endangered animal species in the game. Players must work for their well-being. By freeing these animals, players can increase the zoo’s rating. Other objectives include the creation of informational posters and educational talks.

Characteristics of the Zoological Planet

Planet Zoo has many features that make a big difference. These features differentiate it from Zoo Tycoon. Before you start playing, we are going to give you a brief overview of the main features of the game.

Detailed information about animals.

Planet Zoo focuses on providing detailed information about animals. From their habitat, behavior and conservation status, the game provides you with in-depth information about each of the species. More information about animals will help you understand them better.

Improved animal behaviors.

The best thing about Planet Zoo is that it promotes realistic animal behaviors. This is possible with the help of AI. Players can interact with the animals and enjoy their reactions and sounds. Not only that, but players can also customize many things to improve animal welfare.

The game also comes with many unique animals. They not only look different but also act in unique ways. They can even pass on characteristics to the next generation. Features like this help make the game better and more realistic. Players can also selectively breed to create the strongest genes.

Another big advantage of Planet Zoo is that it comes with more complex and deeper gameplay. The creators have introduced new ways of playing that make the game 10 times more interesting. They have also added goals for better community outreach. The game focuses on promoting a sense of togetherness and conservation efforts. In a way, it also helps raise awareness.

Excellent graphics and sound.

The soul of any game lies in two things: sound and graphics. Planet Zoo will not disappoint you on both counts. It comes with improved graphics and sound quality to provide a more realistic experience to gamers. The creators have paid attention to every small detail. Habitats seem more realistic, animal behavior improves, and even their sounds seem real. Overall, the game gives you an immersive experience, so you can enjoy every moment.

Planet Zoo has very little lag, which is a plus for players. Although it is a heavier game than Zoo Tycoon, it still runs smoothly on a computer.

Planet Zoo is one of the best construction and simulation games you can play. This game is designed to educate people about animals and raise awareness about endangered species. Players learn about different species through simple gameplay.

How to Download Planet Zoo PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Planet Zoo PC button

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Planet Zoo PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Planet Zoo: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel i5-2500/AMD FX-6350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 (SP1+)/8.1/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 (2GB) / AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 16 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Zoological Planet – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel i7-4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 16 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Frequent questions

What platforms can you play Planet Zoo on? Planet Zoo is specially designed for Windows. This is not a cross-platform game, meaning you can’t play it on other platforms.

How many endangered species are there at Planet Zoo? There are a total of 10 endangered animal species in Planet Zoo. Players must ensure their well-being.

What is the best thing about Planet Zoo? Planet Zoo allows you to experience more realistic animal reactions and behaviors. This is possible with AI.

