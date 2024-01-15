Klay Thompson was out of the Golden State Warriors

There are players who establish themselves in a team over the years and spend their entire career without changing franchises. For example, in the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Both the stars have been important members of the team san francisco For more than a decade. In fact, both have been present in the last four competitions Of 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 respectively.

Both Curry and Klay Thompson have dedicated their entire careers professional nba To bring the Golden State team to where it is today.

Klay Thompson was ruled out of Warriors’ debut against Utah

On February 15, the guys from the Bay were visiting the home of the Utah Jazz salt Lake City.

But, to the surprise of many, clay thompson He will be on the bench for the first time since 2012, his rookie year in the NBA.

Current Newbie «Brandin Podziemski will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight at Utah. Thompson is not listed on the injury report at this time, so he looks to be coming off the bench. Lineup: Steph Curry, Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green«, then he told this anthony slater Of athletic On the social network X.

It’s very strange to see this kind of thing happen and even more so with a player of Thompson’s caliber. Let’s hope this is only temporary and he will return to the field during the full game or for the next date, which will be February 22, because this weekend NBA All-Star.

Thompson stats in NBA 2023-2024

Till now this campaign, guarded by Golden State In exactly 49 games this season, he is averaging 17.0 points, with 2.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 41.5% shooting from the field in 30.6 minutes per game.