Poor Creatures by Yorgos Lanthimos: film review

Name , poor things

Father , Yorgos Lanthimos

Date of birth : 17 January 2024

Kind : theatrical release

nationality , usa

size , 2h21 / weight :NC

gender , comedy, drama, fantasy

Family Record Book: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe…

special features : Amazingly brilliant.

Summary: Bella is a young woman who is brought back to life by the brilliant and unconventional Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under his tutelage he is eager to learn. Eager to discover a world she knows nothing about, she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn, a skilled and debauched lawyer, and embarks on a whirlwind journey across continents. Unconcerned by the prejudices of her time, Bella is determined to defy the principles of equality and liberation.

a certain look at the world

our opinion on poor creature

This is a film which can create a stir in the next Oscar ceremony with its 11 nominations. Starting with the race for the Best Actress statue, which we will see in the hands of Emma Stone. five years later FavoriteGreek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos finds an actress for a strong OFNI capable of tickling the juggler’s feet oppenheimer During the huge gathering of cinema. Adapted from a novel by Alasdair Gray, poor creatures A bizarre blend of retrofuturistic fantasy, black comedy and Gothic drama (to put it briefly), it aims to write a fable about the world by recounting the journey of a woman who commits suicide to escape a violent husband. After she is brought back to life after a scientist replaces her brain with the brain of her unborn child, Bella will discover the world again.