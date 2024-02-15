Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he is leaving the club at the end of the season

Kylian Mbappe informs Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave the club when his contract expiresAt the end of this season, sources told Julian Lawrence espnpaving the way for a Potential signing for Real Madrid,

espn It was reported on 3 February that Mbappé had decided to join Madrid this summer, ending a ninth year between the French attacker and the White House, although he has yet to inform any club of his decision. not done.

Madrid sources say the player has not yet responded to the offer they have made espn Weeks ago, however, he hoped Mbappé would do so soon, believing he had done everything possible to convince him to join the 14-time European champion team.

After the world champion at Russia 2018 informed Nasser Al-Khelaifi and company of his decision this Thursday, it is expected that there will be certainty about his future only closer to the end of the course, however Everything indicates that he will wear white robes,

mbappeJoe grew up idolizing merengue legends Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, always dreamed of playing for Madrid and according to a source, He feels that now is the right time in his career to move to the Spanish capital.

sources told espn PSG had prepared two scenarios for their future plans: one that included Mbappe remaining at the club and one that did not include Mbappé remaining at the club. Now that Mbappe has verbalized his decision, this last scenario is becoming reality. Although the footballer will be freeAs detailed, he waived a €130 million loyalty bonus to the club brand,

Since his arrival at PSG from Monaco in mid-2017, Mbappé played 290 games, scoring 243 goals, providing 105 assists and winning 14 titles. Although Not winning the UEFA Champions League, the club’s biggest desireNor does Paris have another chance this year, after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16, sharing the front with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

He also played two World Cup finals with the French National Team, winning the first (2018) and losing the second (2022), and won the UEFA Nations League with the French team, with which he already has 53 goals and 31 assists. In 87 matches.