They filter the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a ‘beast’ that wants to challenge the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24

The competition to have the latest equipment with the best innovations keeps big technology companies around the world away from the latest developments. In fact, Samsung surprised with the launch of Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Even of the latter, several versions of its successor are circulating, model: 16 Pro.

The next ‘beast’ is the name that some technology portals gave to the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra cell phone, which was announced since the arrival of the Model 13 of the Chinese brand. Although the global firm has not revealed its launch, there are many rumors circulating about this cell phone.

Some leaks claim it will launch the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, described as the brightest panel on the market, and will come with HyperOS, an operating system that launched last year to compete with Android and iOS. Was applied to.

Features of the new model

It is believed that the details of the cell phone will be revealed in the local market on February 25. All this will happen in Mobile World Congress (MWC). However, no official information has come from the technology firm yet.

The ‘My SmartPrice’ portal ensures that its reliable sources have provided it with information about the 14 Ultra models. The device will come in white, black, and silver tones, and inherit the design of its predecessor Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

At the bottom of the device there will be a USB Type C port, which its competitor iPhone has recently included in its cell phones. The smart power button will have a textured finish to improve grip.

Most Anticipated Features

According to rumors, one of the new features will be its titanium frame and aluminum variants. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 16 GB RAM.

It should be noted that in the anticipated event, they may also give more details about the generation that includes the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, as well as other domestic devices.

There will be variants in storage memory compared to other 14 and Pro models. It is being told that it will be between 256 GB or 512 GB. 5300 mAh battery with 90 watt fast wired charging.

According to ‘My SmartPrice’, the rear camera will have a 50MP SONY LYT900 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. Front will be 32MP.

