La Jornada – shortlist approved for the directorship of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine

The Technical Council of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) received and approved by majority vote the candidates and the shortlist of candidates to take over the direction of this academic unit, made in alphabetical order by Andres. Eliu Castell Rodriguez, Teresita Corona Vazquez, and Ana Carolina Sepulveda Villadosola.

From among these three academicians, the Governing Board of this University will appoint the next Director of the Faculty of Medicine, replacing Germán Fajardo Dolci, who is ending his tenure this month.

The Rector of the National University, Leonardo Lomeli Venegas, indicated in a letter that after the analysis of the profiles of those wishing to occupy this position, it was determined that the three academicians mentioned above are those who meet the applicable requirements stated in the article. Are. , 39 of the General Statutes of UNAM will be considered as candidates to occupy the said position.

However, the Technical Council of the Faculty approved it by a majority vote; There were 27 votes in favor, 2 votes in dissent and 3 abstentions.

The first candidate in alphabetical order is Andres Aliu Castell Rodríguez, a surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine (FM) of UNAM, who studied a Master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences in the field of Morphological Sciences at the FM, where he received an honors degree. Finally, mention these studies.

He holds a Doctorate in Biomedical Sciences from the same faculty and has been there for 38 years. He teaches the subjects of Cellular Biology and Medical Histology in the graduate degrees of the Faculty.

He has been a member of the Technical Council of the Faculty of Medicine on two occasions (2000–2007 and from 2023 to present), University Advisor representing professors from 2016 to 2021. He is currently the Dean of the Technical Council of the Faculty. Medicine. He was a member of the Review Commission of the Single Study Scheme from 2004 to 2007.

For her part, Teresita Corona Vázquez is a specialist in Neurology with Master’s studies in Medical Sciences; Emeritus Researcher of the System of National Institutes of Health and Researcher “F” in Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health.

At the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery Manuel Velasco Suárez was head of the Clinical Laboratory of Neurodegenerative Diseases, head of the Human Resources Training and Update Division from 1993 to 1997, and director of teaching from 1999 to 2007. She was the first woman. Appointed General Director of the same institution during the periods 2007–2012 and 2012–2017, and the first woman to be elected President of the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico.

While Ana Carolina Sepúlveda Villadosola is a surgeon graduated from FM, Pediatrician at IMSS; Certified by the Mexican Council of Pediatrics. They have management training and training in ethics and human rights.

He has 21 years of experience in management positions related to education and research. Since 2005 she has been an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UNAM based at IMSS. He currently teaches teaching and research seminar topics in health sciences, bioethics and public policies.

He has been a member of the UNAM Pediatrics Academic Subcommittee since 2006, as well as the Internal Advisory Council of the Graduate Studies Division of the Faculty of Medicine, the Evaluation Committee for Admission to the Doctorate, and the Education Committee of the Latin American Society. Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pediatric Nutrition.