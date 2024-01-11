The Chinese cell phone with 4 rear cameras and 5330 mAh battery that wants to beat Apple and Samsung

A new Chinese phone has arrived and is poised to become one of the best-selling phones of 2024. Know its features and official price.

Honor introduced an interesting cell phone to surpass the big brands. , Photo: Respect.

Samsung and Apple They are the two most popular brands, as they have very powerful phones. However, in recent months, Chinese brands have been introducing interesting devices, such as cell phones, which has four rear cameras And a strong 5330 mAh battery to handle all types of applications.

about this Honor X7a Which stands out in the market for being a quality product at a low price unlike other mobile devices from important brands. Its 6.74-inch screen can be highlighted with HD resolution (1600×720 pixels), which provides a stunning visual experience. What are its other features? Check the following lines.

Features of Honor X7a

‘s smartphone RespectA Chinese brand, distinguished by the inclusion of a processor MediaTek Helio G37, it has a memory to hit 6GB, expandable up to 8GB via memory virtual ramAnd 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The cell phone offers 42 hours of browsing or 29 hours of music streaming on main digital platforms as it has a powerful 5330 mAh battery, as stated by the company at its official launch. Furthermore, he indicated that its charging speed is only 22.5 watts, which is low compared to other devices.

Honor X7a camera system

He Honor X7a It offers an 8MP front camera for taking high-quality portraits, as well as four rear cameras with a 50MP main lens, a 5MP wide-angle lens that allows you to capture large landscapes, 2MP for smaller objects Offers a macro lens and a sensor. 2MP depth,

