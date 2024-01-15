Houston Astros sign 9 new players

Houston Astros It was a busy first day of training. international firms, The window opened on January 15 and will close on December 15, 2024. The team announced a total of nine players, one of whom millionaire bonus,

Houston Astros It has $5,284 million to distribute among all signings of international prospects, largest amount taken cesar hernandez, Cuban is considered a strong, muscular center fielder who possesses a rare combination of hitting ability, power, and speed. Hernandez received a bonus of $ 1.7 millionThe only one above ten lakhs.





corresponding to the second largest signature Frenchy Silverio, Dominican infielder draws attention scout Of Houston Astros According to Alfredo Ulloa, for his powerful physique and bat skills. headhunting supervisor Astros In Dominican Republic He stressed that Silverio has good coordination between his eyes and hand movements when swinging. Rest assured that it will continue to improve. From a defensive standpoint, his ability at shortstop is above average. He anticipates the game and has power in his hands.

Frenchy Silverio got bonus 672 thousand dollarsThe team’s second of the day.

Houston Astros’ remaining international signings

The second Cuban to join the ranks of Houston Astros Was louis reeves 19 years old. Of Dominican Republic Possibilities added Angel Peralta, Edward Lopez And Kevin Santana, Of Venezuela they recruited talents alexey queiroz, from this time panama he signed Christian Navarro, In addition, North American Amaury Ramirez Added to list.

Houston Astros won world Series There is an active streak of seven more in 2022 Championship Series Continuous play from 2017 to 2023.