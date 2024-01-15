Indispensable in music, Jay-Z and Beyoncé now intend to establish themselves in the cinema industry

After leaving their mark on music, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are determined to do the same in the field of cinema. A few weeks ago, the queen of R’n’B offered her audience Beyoncé’s Renaissance: A Film, a documentary on her world tour. Today it’s the rapper’s turn to present clarence’s book, a new film by James Samuel in which he participated as executive producer. The Natural Evolution of Artists was interviewed at the film’s premiere alongside Lakeith Stanfield, Omar Sy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“I think it’s just part of being creative. You know, it’s about creating things that react to each other,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight. “Whether it’s sound or image. “About. clarence’s bookIts inspiration first came from director James Samuel.

From the Wild West to the Old Testament

“This is James. we did the harder they fall And there’s still a lot of projects that we’re going to be working on,” Jay-Z added. “He is creative and not afraid of anything. We went from the Wild West to the New Testament. ,

In fact, clarence’s book, whose plot takes place in Jerusalem in the year 33 AD, presents itself as a retelling of Old Testament events with blaxploitation sauce. A film that will arrive in French cinemas on March 20.









20 minutes with agencies