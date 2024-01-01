Iran “I went through things I wouldn’t even wish on my worst enemy”: Spanish tourist Santiago Sanchez, who ended up in the Persian nation’s scariest prison

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 65 Views

caption,

Sanchez upon arriving in Madrid.

Santiago Sanchez Cogedor has always loved adventure, but he says his “truly adventurous” spirit was awakened during a trip to Brazil in 2018.

In an interview with BBC Mundo he said, “I visited caves and volunteered in an orphanage. I visited parts of South America with a backpack on my back and often slept in the homes of local families. “

This 42-year-old Spaniard from the Madrid community never imagined that his latest adventure would become his worst nightmare.

In January 2022, he decided to walk from Madrid to Qatar to attend the football World Cup to be held in that Arab country.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Iran attacks Islamic State targets and “Zionist spies” in Iraq and Syria with missiles – El National

CAIRO.- Iran’s Revolutionary Guard this morning attacked targets linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved