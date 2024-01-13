How long would a flight from Buenos Aires to Miami take if NASA’s new supersonic aircraft were used?

NASA and Lockheed Martin Co. on Friday introduced the silent X-59 supersonic aircraft, which, according to the US agency, will be capable of reaching space. 925 mph (1.4 times the speed of sound at an altitude of 55,000 feet).

This is a unique experimental aircraft that NASA will use to collect data. It is designed to encourage the possibility that supersonic commercial flights could be enabled in the future.

Taking into account its potential maximum speed, we dare to guess how long some trips from Argentina to 6 parts of the world would take if the X-59 were ever used.

The X-59 was introduced in California. Photo: Bloomberg

How long will supersonic flights take from Argentina?

From Buenos Aires to Miami: 4 hours 45 minutes About.

Buenos Aires to Tokyo: 12 hours About.

Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro: 1 hour 45 minutes About.

Buenos Aires to Cancún: four and a half hours About.

Buenos Aires to Madrid: 6 hours 45 minutes About.

Buenos Aires to Sydney: 8 hours About.

X-59 sound effects will be important for future supersonic flights

NASA’s Deputy Administrator said, “This is a significant accomplishment that was only possible because of the hard work and ingenuity of NASA and the entire X-59 team.” Pam MelroyAt the presentation of the aircraft in Palmdale, California.

He added: “In just a few years we have gone from an ambitious concept to reality. “NASA’s X-59 will help change the way we travel, and bring us closer together in a very short time.”

NASA will use X-59 on missions Search To provide data to help regulators reconsider rules restricting commercial supersonic flights over land.

they are prohibited by Disturbance caused by sonic boom communities and, in this sense, the X-59 was designed to have minimal impact.

“By demonstrating the possibility of silent supersonic commercial travel on the ground, we want to open new commercial markets for U.S. companies and benefit travelers around the world,” he said. bob pierceAssociate Administrator for Aeronautical Research at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The aircraft will be used to collect data with the aim of making supersonic commercial flights possible in the future. Photo: EFE

Following the aircraft’s hypothetical test takeoff at the end of the year, the Quest team will prepare for the first flight with integrated systems, engine operation and taxiing tests.