Las Palmas – R. Madrid live: Meringues win and become LaLiga leaders

Welcome to the live match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid, Who face each other on Saturday, January 27 Gran Canaria Stadium in the match according to day 22 LaLiga from EA Sports.

He real Madrid go back to Gran Canaria Six years later one of the revelation teams faced league, UD Las Palmas Of garcia pimientaOf Alvaro WallaceOf Kyrian or of moleiro Presents the battle in front of a group, i.e. ancelottiThe leader who wants to sleep.

Very close to compliance with the Las Palmas file: ensure durability, 31 points on the scoreboard gives them a certain comfort when facing this match.

newly promoted label They’ve defended it well and there’s no more pressure than to walk out the front door and leave another date to history.

Real Madrid, after the defeat in the cup, was able to continue strong steps on its league path against AlmeriaAlthough not without suffering.

the set of ancelotti Will play with the defeat of his Pichichi, bellinghamwhich is associated with the absence of Courtois, Militao and Alaba, Lunin He will once again be the starter between the sticks.

The Canaries, without accepted Julián Araujo (last game) and with doubts over Curbelo. Benito Ramirez and Lemos are in dry dock, and Saul Koko and Mfulu are still at the African Cup. The Whites, without the injured Alaba, Militao and Courtois. Too Bellingham loses it due to accumulation of cards. Ancelotti confirmed Lunin as the starter.

Possible lineups for Las Palmas-Real Madrid

Las Palmas’ probable lineup:

Alvaro Wallace; Alex Suarez, Herzog, Mika Marmol, Sergi Cardona; Peron, Javi Munoz, Kyrian; Moleiro, Sandro, Munir.

Real Madrid’s probable lineup:

Lunin; Carvajal; Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchoumeni, Kroos; Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrigo.