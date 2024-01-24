This iPhone 12 Pro Max collapses into an unprecedented offer

Amazon makes you an offer you can’t refuse!

iPhone 12 Pro Max is on sale at Amazon

Are you looking for a cheap iPhone with top features? Can’t buy the new iPhone 15 Pro Max? Well, then you’re in luck because the offer we have today brings you the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a rock-bottom price. Cheaper than ever.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max plunges to the deepest depths of Amazon offers with very attractive discounts. Now iPhone 12 Pro Max available for only 494 euros With different colors in its 128 GB version.

Buying iPhone 12 Pro Max has never been cheaper

Among other reasons, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is cheaper than ever because it’s a refurbished smartphone, That means this is a second-hand iPhone 12 Pro Max. But don’t worry, because the experts at Amazon Renewed have taken care of keeping it looking as good as new.

The product is refurbished, fully functional and in excellent condition. Backed by Amazon Renewed 1 Year Warranty.

The phone is in perfect condition and there are many reasons to buy a refurbished Apple device. They retain their value very well, are made of high quality materials and in addition, they also have too long update cycle,

As if that wasn’t enough now This iPhone 12 Pro Max model is quite cheap than usual. An offer from Amazon that you can’t refuse… neither can we!

technical specifications

Below we share a Table with all the technical specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro Max To help you decide if this is really the iPhone you need, by exploring all its hardware details.

iPhone 12 Pro Max DIMENSIONS 16.08 x 7.81 x 0.74 cm weight 226 grams Screen 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED resolution and density 2,778 x 1,284 pixels, 458 dpi screen technologies True Tone, 800 Nits processor A14 Bionic to hit 6 GB os ios 16 storage 128, 256, 512 GB camera Triple Camera (12+12+12 MP) front camera 12MP Battery 20 hours video playback colour’s Pacific blue, gold, silver and graphite Other Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance 30 minutes at 6 meters, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield Face value 1,259 euros

