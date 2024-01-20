Learn about pediatrics with this online course, free and with certification – Teach Me About Science

There are many specialties in medicine that focus on different areas, one of them is pediatrics. Pediatrics is a medical specialty dedicated to caring for children from birth to adolescence, preventing, diagnosing, and treating diseases or injuries that may occur during this stage of life.

Are you interested in pediatrics? You are in the right place, because on this occasion we want to share with you a course focused on this medical specialty, so, if you are thinking of studying medicine or entering pediatrics, you can learn more through the Adutin Academy platform. Can take this free course taught by. , It is completely online, and because of its flexible schedule, you can study at your own pace, at the time and place that best suits your needs. The instruction will be under the guidance of pediatrician Helen Gutierrez, a specialist in children’s nephrology.

In addition, you will be able to obtain an officially valid certificate that guarantees the 280 hours you have invested in this course, and finally, you will receive the basic anatomy of the child, growth parameters, children’s endocrinology and Will get knowledge about. Immunology understands the most common childhood conditions and infectious diseases, as well as cardiorespiratory and gastrointestinal diseases.

The course is made up of 6 units, each divided into their respective lessons. We present them to you below:

Unit 1. Fundamentals of Pediatrics

° Introduction to Unit 1

°Fundamentals of Pediatrics

° Pediatrics

° Pediatric Clinical Semiology

Unit 2. Pediatric Endocrinology and Immunology

° Introduction to Unit 2

°Endocrinology: Thyroid disorders and hypoglycemia

° Endocrinology: Diabetes Mellitus and Childhood Obesity

°Disorders of childhood and pubertal development

°Immunology

° Activity 1: We diagnose a case of childhood diabetes

Unit 3. Pediatric Cardiology and Hematology

° Introduction to Unit 3

° Pediatric Pulmonology: Upper and Lower Respiratory Diseases

° Pediatric Pulmonology: Otitis Media

° Pediatric Cardiology

° Pediatric Hematology

° Activity 2: Let’s integrate knowledge in pediatrics

Unit 4. Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nephrology

° Introduction to Unit 4

° Pediatric Gastroenterology

° Pediatric Nephrology

° Activity 3: Let’s evaluate dehydration in pediatrics

Unit 5. Pediatric Neurology

Introduction to Unit 5

° Pediatric Neurology

° Neurological development

°Delayed psychomotor development

° Activity 4: Identify the characteristics of febrile seizures in childhood

Unit 6. Pediatric Infectious Diseases

° Introduction to Unit 6

°infectious diseases

° febrile syndrome

° Activity 5: Let’s recognize the importance of vaccination in the world

° Conclusion of Pediatrics Course

To take the courses, you need to create an account on the Edutin Academy platform or log in if you already have one. Once this is completed, you will be able to study the course that we have previously presented to you, to finally obtain a certificate that will support your knowledge and allow you to get better job opportunities. You can add this to your LinkedIn profile or your resume. , it is also distributed free of charge.

Click on the link to enter the course and start your training Pediatrics course.