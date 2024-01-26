Leaves Liverpool at the end of the season and reveals reasons

2024-01-26

Explosion in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp shocked all the fans liverpool After confirming this Friday that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.

In an interview for the official channel of the ‘Reds’, the German coach announced that the decision to leave had already been taken last year and also explained the reasons for it. He no longer feels the same energy as before and believes it is time to move on from Anfield. “I can understand that it’s a shock to many people but obviously I can explain it, or at least try. “I love this club, this city, our fans, the team, the staff… but I am confident in making this decision,” he began. clopp, “I’m running out of energy. Now I have no problem. I have known this for a long time and I had to announce it at some point. I know I can’t do things over and over again. “After the time we spent together, respect and love grew and the least I owe him is the truth,” the 56-year-old strategist said.

clopp He recalls the moment he made the decision: “When we sat down to talk about potential signings and the next preseason, a thought came to my mind: ‘I’m not sure I belong here anymore.’ And I surprised myself and started thinking about it. Last season was extremely difficult and at any other team the decision would probably have been to leave. Not at Liverpool. It was extremely important for me to help the team get back on track. . I was just thinking about it. This team has immense potential and good age. Then, I was able to think about myself again and this was the result. This is not what I want to do, it’s just that I think it’s 100% the right thing to do.” It is noteworthy that the coach’s contract is till 2026, but will expire in one phase in June. liverpool For almost a decade. After his successful work with Borussia Dortmund In which they won two consecutive Bundesligas (2011 and 2012) and reached the Champions League final in 2013. clopp He arrived at Anfield in October 2015 as a replacement for Brendan Rodgers.

The ‘Reds’ finished tenth in the Premier League and fell out of the elite of England and the rest of Europe. They had won only one title (2012 League Cup) in eight years. But things changed with the arrival of the Teutons. with clopp On the bench, liverpool Ended a 30-year league drought and won their first premiership (2020). with your heartbeats guardiola And Manchester CityThe points records experienced in 2019 and 2022 and the heart-stopping finals for the title are part of the history of English football. “He is the toughest opponent I have faced,” said the player himself. guardiola, Furthermore, they managed to win the sixth Champions League (2019) when they defeated tottenham in Madrid and also played the 2018 and 2022 finals, losing both real Madrid, They won the European Super Cup (2019), Club World Cup (2019), Community Shield (2022) and Carabao Cup (2022).

