Photo – At the Margiela show, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner concluded haute couture in provocative transparent dresses

closing applause for fashion week, This Thursday, January 25, the Maison Margiela show – What happened under the Alexandre III Bridge – came to close this Haute Couture week in style. If the highlight of these 4 intense days was the surprise appearance of Rihanna in Dior and Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab, many other celebrities created a sensation. Let’s admire the new creations of John Galliano, kris jenner He was accompanied by his daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, The latter had caused a sensation the day before at Jean Paul Gaultier and then at Valentino. A show where she also appeared with her daughter Stormi Webster in adorable matching black looks.

For this last couture show, The designer of the SKIMS brand decided to shine in a stunning black mermaid dress that left little to the imagination, A creation that she paired with an XXL bib necklace. As for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she was just as stunning as her big sister, in a long sequin dress with silver highlights. White pumps and a pair of Messika earrings completed her outfit for the day. Stormi and Aire’s mom also had her hair wet with a little wave, while Kim remained modest and showed off a smooth blow-dry.

⋙ Photos – Jennifer Lopez, Tina Kunaki… Stars in the front row of Valentino Couture fashion show

Transparent dress is making its place in fashion sector again

© Best Image

In the first months of 2023, had a transparent dress Complete control over fashion sector, Be it a red carpet or any other social event where you need to be visible, Stars now not only praised this attire for its glamorous aura but also rapidly elevated it to the it-dress category., We saw it at the Grammy Awards, the 2023 Brit Awards, and even the Oscars, worn by stars like Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace, Bella Hadid, and Eva Longoria.

Salma Hayek at the premiere of the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Jennifer Lopez at the 25th anniversary of the Anastasia Beverly Hills brand and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Emmy Fashion Show also showed off attractive looks in transparent dresses. However, in the following months it disappeared a bit in favor of slip dresses or even black dresses… Let’s see if these new looks of the Kardashian-Jenner duo will be enough to mark their return to the fashion scene , this season.

⋙ Photos – Jennifer Lopez, Tina Kunaki… Stars in the front row of Valentino Couture fashion show

Photo Credit: Best Image