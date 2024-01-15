LeBron James has already announced which team he wants to retire from and Lakers fans are reacting

Lebron James talked about first nba all star gameWhich happens to be in Indianapolis and the veteran doesn’t know how many seasons he has left, but he knows which team he wants to retire for.

King suggested he would like to end his career nba with t-shirt Los Angeles Lakers, But he does not know when his retirement date will come.

After this statement many of his followers came forward lakers They were happy to know this on social networks Lebron James They want to remain one of the winningest teams in the NBA; However, there were others who are not so convinced.

“I love that he’s on our hometown team,” “I see LeBron in the year 2050: Still deciding whether it’s time to finally hang up his sneakers or sign with his grandson’s team Is,” “Nobody’s an NBA fan, the Lakers have a pinch in common The Sens thought so Lebron James “He will retire in Los Angeles,” are some of the comments that can be read on the social network.



LeBron James talks about retirement again Darron Cummings/AP/LaPresse

Will LeBron James retire from the Lakers?



“I haven’t thought about how many seasons I have left, I know there aren’t that many,” he said. lebron At a news conference held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

LeBron, 39, is no closer to retiring while playing for the Lakers, the team with which he won the fourth ring in his illustrious NBA career: “I don’t know, I’m a Laker, I’m very happy and I’m the last Very happy to be a Lakers in six years, I hope it continues that way. I don’t have an answer to how long it will last and with which jersey. I hope it stays with the Lakers. It is A great franchise and there have been a lot of great players in it. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s like “the end is coming, it’s definitely coming.”

After these statements Lebron James He was also asked whether he would like to do a farewell tour when it was announced that he would be playing his final season, to which he replied: “I’m 50-50. I’ll be honest, because there are times when I guess I’m grateful to my fans, that they’ve supported me on this journey for twenty years or more, that I should give them that moment where every city gives you flowers or something. It feels good. . I’ve never been very good at taking compliments. It’s a rare thing for me. I never talked about it much, it’s a weird feeling. So going to every city, I don’t know. I asked Mike ( Jordan), I’ve seen Kobe (Bryant). I’ve seen a lot of people do it. I don’t know how I’d feel, I don’t know if I’d like it.”

LeBron James wants to play in Paris Olympics



Lebron James He expressed his desire to join the US team at the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

“I told myself at the beginning of the season, when I committed to compete at the Games, that it depended on my health. At the moment I’m healthy, I’m good enough to be on the team and perform at the level Am.” Which I can perform. There’s still time, “There’s a third of the season left. I don’t know what will happen after the season,” he said.