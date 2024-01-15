First female director at UNAM Faculty of Medicine

The first woman to direct the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is Ana Carolina Sepúlveda Villadossola, an expert who was appointed to the new post by the institution’s governing board in January. For the first time in history…

The first woman to direct the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is Ana Carolina Sepúlveda Villadossola, an expert who was appointed to the new post by the institution’s governing board in January. For the first time in the history of the Maximum House of Studies, a woman will make decisions and coordinate one of the most traditional Faculties of UNAM. This fact becomes relevant, since UNAM had been directed by men since its founding in 1929. Sepulveda Villadossola officially took up his post on January 29, making him the 38th Director of the Faculty of Medicine.

Ana Carolina Sepúlveda Villadosola is a surgeon who graduated from the Faculty of Medicine and pediatrician at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). According to UNAM, Sepulveda also holds a Master of Medicine and Doctor of Science with a specialization in Medical Education, where he received honorable mention in all degrees. He currently has certification from the Mexican Council of Pediatrics and management training in ethics and human rights. His knowledge has led him to attend over 130 medical and pediatric update courses, health education, health research, bioethics and health systems management. On the other hand, she is a full-time Professor C at the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, where she teaches subjects in health sciences, bioethics and public policies and teaches research seminars. Similarly, she serves as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of IMSS Foundation, AC. and Treasurer of the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico. She will be Director of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine during the period 2024-2028.

As part of her training, Ana Carolina Sepulveda participates in various organizations related to medicine and health, giving her extensive experience to carry out her duties within UNAM. These activities include, for example, being part of the steering committee of the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM), an organization that seeks to support the quality of medical education in the country and its geographical region. A reference in case. In addition, he is a member of the Planning Committee of the Mexican Association of Schools and Faculties of Medicine (AMFEM), which promotes the sustainable development of quality medical education with the aim of responding to the health needs of society. His other positions include: – Member of the Council for the Promotion of Competitiveness and Universality in Health of FUNSALUD. -Editor in chief of Gaceta Medica de Mexico. – Key member of the National Advisory Committee for Public Health Standardization of the Ministry of Health. Among the distinctions and merits he has received throughout his career are: – Maimonides Medal (UNAM 1990). – Alfonso Casso Medal (UNAM 1998). – El Cano Award. – Award for medical performance in IMSS. – Afor-Banoart-IMSS Foundation Award for Medical Merit 2013.