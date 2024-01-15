First female director at UNAM Faculty of Medicine –

Sepúlveda Villadossola officially assumed his position on January 29, making him the 38th Director of the Faculty of Medicine.

19 February 2024. 10:30 am

The first woman to direct the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is Ana Carolina Sepúlveda Villadossola, an expert who was appointed to the new post by the institution’s governing board in January. For the first time in history…

