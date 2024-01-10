Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s bikini brand ‘116,000 pounds in debt’

Lee-Anne Pinnock’s company is reportedly deep in debt: Bang Showbiz

Lee-Anne Pinnock’s bikini business has reportedly been hit with debts of £116,000.

The Little Mix singer set up Pure & Obsession Ltd with friend Gabrielle Urquhart in 2018 to help handle the income from her In a Seashell swimwear brand.

According to a bizarre column in The Sun newspaper, Companies House documents show his debts have increased by £56,000 over the past year.

It is said that the business partners have been able to keep the company afloat with both an interest-free loan of £137,250 and a £19,000 bank loan.

The 32-year-old star previously revealed that she decided to self-fund the brand to help maintain “complete control.”

Back in 2019, she told Glamor magazine: “Launching your own brand is also very expensive, I didn’t realize at first how much money you have to put into it, it takes so much.

“I funded it myself because I wanted full control. I didn’t want to do it for a brand, I wanted to do my own thing, that was really important.”

At the time, Leigh-Anne also revealed that she wanted to further her fashion goals with the idea of ​​creating her own line once she had more experience.

She added, “I’ve loved fashion since the beginning, so actually having my own swimwear line feels like a dream – I can’t tell you how excited I am!

“Swimwear is the beginning. I 100% want to have my own fashion line too. But let’s tackle swimwear first!”