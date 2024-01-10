Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s bikini brand ‘116,000 pounds in debt’

Lee-Anne Pinnock’s bikini business has reportedly been hit with debts of £116,000.
The Little Mix singer set up Pure & Obsession Ltd with friend Gabrielle Urquhart in 2018 to help handle the income from her In a Seashell swimwear brand.
According to a bizarre column in The Sun newspaper, Companies House documents show his debts have increased by £56,000 over the past year.
It is said that the business partners have been able to keep the company afloat with both an interest-free loan of £137,250 and a £19,000 bank loan.
The 32-year-old star previously revealed that she decided to self-fund the brand to help maintain “complete control.”
Back in 2019, she told Glamor magazine: “Launching your own brand is also very expensive, I didn’t realize at first how much money you have to put into it, it takes so much.
“I funded it myself because I wanted full control. I didn’t want to do it for a brand, I wanted to do my own thing, that was really important.”
At the time, Leigh-Anne also revealed that she wanted to further her fashion goals with the idea of creating her own line once she had more experience.
She added, “I’ve loved fashion since the beginning, so actually having my own swimwear line feels like a dream – I can’t tell you how excited I am!
“Swimwear is the beginning. I 100% want to have my own fashion line too. But let’s tackle swimwear first!”
