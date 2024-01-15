Leo Messi talks about his retirement from football and clarifies when he will come back

Leo Messi He recently took part in a lengthy conversation on the Big Time Podcast, where he was asked about his pending dreams and he said honestly: “At the sporting level I was fortunate to be able to achieve all my dreams And the truth is that I couldn’t ask for more. Thank God “he gave me so much on a professional and human level, as well as with my family, my friends. I try to enjoy what God has given me so far, which is a lot.” “I know that the moment I feel I am no longer able to perform, I no longer enjoy. Taking or not helping my teammates. Ando I am very self-critical about myself, I know when I am good, when I am bad, When I play well and when I play bad. When I feel the time has come to take this step, I will take the step without thinking about age. “I will always try to continue competing if I feel good because it’s what I love and I know how to do it,” Leo said.

“I haven’t thought about it yet, today I try to enjoy the moments, day by day, without thinking about the next life. I don’t have anything clear yet.” I hope to continue playing for some more time, that’s what I like. When the time comes, I will definitely find a path that satisfies me and what I love and a new role. Regarding the Argentina team, Messi said that “Becoming world champions was magical for us, our families and the whole country, it will stay with us for the rest of our lives.” He added, “If we had not become champions I would have definitely left the national team. , but fortunately we got this chance and we gave Argentina another title.”

His departure from PSG

The Argentine footballer also commented on his departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain: “When I went to PSG the change was difficult, because I was very good at Barcelona and I planned to stay there, I wasn’t ready to let go, everything happened very quickly, I had to rebuild my life from one day to the next. I learned about another league, another club, a new locker room. It was a change we were not looking for and that’s why it was difficult in the beginning,” he said.