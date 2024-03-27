The Most Common Mistakes While Practicing Yoga: How to Avoid Them

This practice has become very popular due to its mental and physical benefits. However, to get the most out of them you have to do it right.

yoga helps Strengthen your body, open your mind and transform yourself internally. The instructor assures that Pati Galatas In his book Yoga to Change Your Life (ed. Lunwerg). Moreover, it is a good option to break the routine and free yourself from stress. However, in order for this discipline to really work and be able to make the most of all its benefits, you need to be able to avoid the most common mistakes that almost always happen to all beginners. And no, it has nothing to do with the fact that you don’t know how to do the asanas well, because you will progress in it only slowly. Rather, these are mistakes that are very easy to make before starting your yoga session.

Yoga is a holistic discipline that has become popular due to its great benefits. balance emotionsConnect body and mind, or improve concentration. In addition to these mental benefits, it is also a discipline with which you can stay in shape because it helps you improve balance and increases your flexibility and strength. Similarly this discipline is also a good solution muscle painAccording to Dr. Pamela Jeter, yoga research expert at the International Health Institute.

Apart from its many benefits, it is also a discipline where you will find many styles to choose the one that best suits you. Yoga teacher Xuan Lan divided them into two categories: on the one hand, Physical and active stylesWhere a lot of strength and flexibility work is done, such as, for example, Hatha, Sivananda or Vinyasa. On the other hand, you will find most passive typeWhich works to develop a more introspective and meditative attitude which helps to relax the nervous system.

Most Common Mistakes While Practicing Yoga

Like all subjects, there are many mistakes you can make in all these styles. And if you start with yoga now, it becomes very easy for you to get into them. According to the teachers at Aquarian Studio, the most common are the following: