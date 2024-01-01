Liberty Puerto Rico appoints new General Manager

Liberty Latin America announces departure today Nazi KhouryFrom his duties as general manager of Liberty Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The executive’s departure is immediate. was appointed in his place Eduardo Diaz Corona,

According to the press release issued by the company, Balan Nair, President and CEO of Liberty Latin America, said that “Nazi has led the creation of a great business and culture in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. They have helped set the stage for a new phase of growth, which Eduardo will now help accelerate and take our operations to even greater levels. Our customers are the most important part of our business and Eduardo will bring his deep operations experience to enhance the experience and value for customers in the market. “We look forward to a bright future for our business in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

Diaz Corona has worked in the mobile industry for over 30 yearsMost recently as president and CEO of Tracfone Wireless, which was the largest prepaid wireless service provider in the United States before its acquisition by Verizon in 2021, the statement elaborated.

“I look forward to working with an incredible team in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Diaz Corona. “An incredible foundation has been built and I know we can continue to grow the business by providing connectivity to more people in more places in our markets,” the statement concluded.

Khoury was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liberty Puerto Rico. He led the company for 12 years and during his tenure AT&T operations in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were acquired.A transaction that allowed the company to enter the mobile telephone market on the island.