Life Is Strange True Colors Download Free PC Game Full Version (v1.1.192.626408 & DLC)

You will have the opportunity to participate in a graphic adventure with highly personalized gameplay. He plays the role of Alex Chen and the power of him with courses of emotions.

This simulation game is everything you need for an amazing gaming session. Have fun learning more about the features and how to play this game. It can be played on PlayStation, Windows, Xbox and Stadia for Nintendo. On December 10, 2021, this game was released.

Life Is Strange True Colors Game Download for PC

Name Life is strange, true colors Initial release date Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One Developer Deck nine Editor square enix Mode Single player video game Genders Category PC Games >Adventure

About Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors is the sequel to Life is Strange. The game returns with new characters and a new story. It is published in a perfectly structured format. The characters, the plot and the entire theme of the game will give you the pleasure of playing it all day.

All credit goes to Deck Nine and Square Enix for developing and publishing the game. It has been directed by Zak Garriss. Life is Strange: True Colors is part of the Life is Strange series.

How to play Life is Strange: True Colors?

Play the role of Alex Chen, the main protagonist with psychic power. You will guide her in this game. Alex Chen can feel the pain of others; he can deflect and manipulate someone’s emotions. Although he cannot control this power and accept the fact that his brother no longer exists.

Life is Strange: True Colors is played from a third-person perspective. You need to use the controllers to lead the protagonist. Explore multiple locations and communicate with other non-playable characters to learn more about the game. As you will possess the power of empathy, you will be able to read the emotions of others. You must guide Alex and find peace for her. Make crucial decisions on her behalf, which will have consequences.

Features of Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Color is a masterpiece. The game has emotionally painted Alex’s entire journey. You will find many twists and turns in this game. The game is all for your entertainment. Check out the features of this game:

In this game, you will lead the best protagonist, Alex. Improve its appearance if you want. You will have to change your clothes. New outfits are added to the game, inspired by the prequels. Alex can wear new outfits in each chapter.

This game can offer you bonuses. It’s like icing on the cake because you’ll be able to play as Haven Steph in “Wavelength” and meet Alex during Haven Springs.

You can interpret the story in your own way. It shapes Alex’s life and the events that happen to him. You will have the psychic power of empathy and with the help of it you will be able to change the course of everyone’s lives.

Establish relationships with non-playable characters. Embrace friendships with them or even romantic relationships. Don’t forget that you also have two friends, Ryan and Steph, who can help cheer you up.

You have to find the reason for Alex’s brother’s death. As you continue playing this game, many other clues will come to mind. These can help you solve the mystery behind his death.

Life is Strange: True Colors offers a great story. It has added so many features to the game that make the journey more fun. Feel something special and connect with Alex’s story; He plays the game with your heart. Then you will be able to realize the value of his journey and the benefits of his supernatural powers. It is a work of art!

How to Download Life Is Strange True Colors PC Instructions

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Life Is Strange True Colors – Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.40 GHz / Intel Core i5-2300, 2.80 GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics card: Radeon HD 7790, 2 GB / GeForce GTX 750Ti, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Life Is Strange True Colors – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-8350, 4.00 GHz / Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Radeon RX 590, 8 GB / GeForce GTX 1060, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Frequent questions

Does the game save automatically? Yes, the game automatically saves to the clouds.

Was any adult content added to the game? Yes, the game shows some of the more mature content.

Does the game have multiple endings? Yes, you have to make decisions and, according to Life is Strange: True Colors, your life will end.

