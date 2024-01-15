Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 mobile full version download

Based on the turn-based strategy of renowned developer Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, your primary goal as the player is to build a settlement of your choice from a handful of players.

Players build cities and become politicians, diplomats and officials. They also achieved scientific breakthroughs. The population of your city and country gradually increases as you attempt to conquer territory in the region. Fight with allies or against AI-controlled enemies. Make sure you keep the relationship informal. Politics, economics, commodities.

The game contains 6 city-states with certain values. They can offer you bonuses if you build a friendly relationship with them. These include military, political, commercial, economic, scientific and religious. Interaction with the city is vital to your culture, so do your best to be kind to its inhabitants.

There are 19 different civilizations in the game. For each one, you need to build. Let’s assume that Russia and Japan completely disagree. Every country has its own unique structure. This can also provide certain advantages.