Line-ups confirmed for La Liga matches

This Saturday, March 2 starting at 3 p.m. Valencia by Ruben Barraza will face Italian Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid for the meeting in accordance with La Liga date 27, at the Mestalla Stadium,

The last time both the teams met was in November last year, the match ended with a crushing victory. madrid 5-1 on 13th league 2023/24, Similarly, the last five times they faced each other Real He managed to win four times and Valencia In one.

stitches They have come to ninth place in the table with 36 points in this match. They are six units off the cup positions and already looking away from the relegation zone (a sector of the table that seemed close at the beginning of the season). In league So far they have got ten wins, six draws and nine losses.

In his last match in the Spanish League, he led deck of cards They drew 0–0 against Sevilla, thus reaching the tournament for the second consecutive match without adding three points.







towards you meringues They come from a very good series of results obtained in their last played matches. In addtion to this spanish league They are in first place with 65 points, they have left six units behind girona (second in La Liga).

Thus, they were led by the Italian carlo ancelotti they come back losing in this match Seville 1-0 in their last match league, with this result real Madrid They have won this competition for the 20th time so far, with five draws and only one loss on their account.







Valencia vs Real Madrid: Lineups for today’s match

Valencia: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Dimitri Foulquier, Cristian Mosquera, Mouctor Diakhaby, Jose Gaya; Fran Pérez, Pepelú, Javi Guerra, Canos; Roman Yaremchuk and Hugo Duro. DT: Ruben Barraza.







real Madrid: Andrey Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Tchoumeni, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Camavinga, Toni Cruz, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrigo and Vinicius Jr. DT: Carlo Ancelotti.







Valencia vs Real Madrid: Timings, TV and how to watch LaLiga match online

Valencia and Real Madrid will play at the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday, March 2 in matchday 27 of La Liga., It starts at 3 pm eastern usa and can be followed live via ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

