Lionel Messi and the great Olympic goal that denied him and made fans sigh for a goal

The eyes of all the fans around the world are fixed Lionel Messi During the beginning of the preseason inter miami Before the start of the 2024 season of MLSBecause the Argentine was about to score an extraordinary goal during the second friendly match against his team fc dallas,

duel, held cotton bowl The Texas city attracted a large number of fans who went to watch both teams, with the added attraction of seeing the world champions in action. qatar 2022it was I am going to score a great goal Which reduces the ticket price almost automatically.





The Argentinian was close to scoring the score he was missing in his career x @M10GOAT

messi’s almost goal

FC Dallas took the lead in the third minute thanks to a goal. Jesus FerreiraHe inter miami He pressed forward in search of the equaliser, so much so that four minutes after opening the scoring, Messi took a corner kick that took such an impact on his delivery that he came close to a surprise. Maarten Pace.

Thanks to the timely actions of the goalkeeper, his club managed to prevent the ‘Flamingos’ from playing two consecutive games without scoring a goal, despite the arrival of the Uruguayan scorer. Luis Suarez And including the rest of the stars in the squad who featured for the majority of both this match and last Friday’s match guard.

read this also

next commitment of inter miami Will take place on Monday, June 29 against al hilalwhere the brazilians play neymar, who will not play due to his recovery from a serious knee injury. After this the team of MLS will also play against al nassar In the possible last game of Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo.