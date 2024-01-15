Live Active El Paso brings back 2024 Hike-a-thon series – Telemundo El Paso (48)

El Paso, Texas-Live Active El Paso is excited to announce the return of the 2024 Hike-a-thon Series on various trails and trailheads from March 23 through July 13.

This city-wide outdoor program offers ample opportunities for people of all ages to get moving and improve overall well-being while offering stunning scenery.

“Hiking can help strengthen muscles, improve heart health, and even reduce anxiety and improve mood,” said Pablo Caballero, acting director of El Paso Parks and Recreation.

“The Hike-a-thon has been a popular initiative and we encourage everyone to participate in this free series that promotes health and activity,” he said.

There are a total of five hikes; Complete four and get a prize.

Ranging from beginner to moderate difficulty, the hike series offers a mix of trails for all skill levels. To register and obtain a Hiking Passport, interested participants are encouraged to complete the online form found at this link.

The hike-a-thon series begins at the Lost Dog Trailhead on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 a.m.

Hiking Schedule (all hikes start at 7:30 am):

23 March :Lost Dog Trailhead, 6936 Cactus Thrush Dr. 13 April : Knapp Land, 8540 Mountain View Dr. 18th May : Palisades Canyon Loop, 1787 E. Robinson Ave. June, 15 : Upper Sunset, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Road. 13th July : Cardiac Hill Trail, Officer Andrew Barcena Dr.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes, sun protection and weather-appropriate clothing, and bring plenty of water.

The 2024 Hike-A-Thon is a collaboration between Live Active El Paso, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the City Department of Public Health’s Be Well Program, and Frontera Land Alliance.

The goal is to promote outdoor recreation as a means of improving physical and mental health.

For more information and updates, visit www.LiveActiveEP.com/Events or follow Live Active EP on Facebook and Instagram.