Lizbeth Ovalle, the Mexican ‘La Maga’ who made men angry at her for playing better than them

Lizabeth Ovalle disputes a ball with Crystal Dunn during the match between Mexico and USA at the Women’s Gold Cup. (Harry How/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Lizabeth Ovalle has a nickname that does justice to her immense talent with the ball: Magician, The 24-year-old Mexican midfielder works magic on the national football fields and also when she represents El Tri. This was demonstrated by her legendary goal, now written in golden letters, against the United States in the Women’s Gold Cup. This was magic in its purest form: a masterful definition of the left hand to open up the frame and show that defeating a world power is not a dream but a possibility.

Talent alone is not enough in football or any sport. Success stories are always supported by a great will that knew how to prevail in moments of pressure. Owele, who initially had to deal with sexist comments for a reason, is as follows: He did not believe that a girl could play better than a boy. This is what the attacker said in an interview with the official channel of the Mexican national team two months ago.

“I had failures and received bad behavior. For example, I played a game and the parents of the opponents said: ‘Break her, I will pay for her, how will a girl beat you, hit her hard, it doesn’t matter.’ These types of comments, at some point, made me think about quitting football. I thought football wasn’t for me. But my dad talked to me and told me I was good at what I did and that the other kids’ parents were angry because I was better than them.”

After that conversation, Ovalle decided to continue playing football and advance as far as possible, as there was no professional league in Mexico at the time. But he was called by the Aguascalientes team and then given a test at the High Performance Center in the Mexican capital. At the age of just 14, he had the courage to venture out and his qualities made him stand out from everyone else. He moved up to the minor teams at the age of 17, with whom he became a regular and played in the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups. “It’s a responsibility to represent Mexico not only here (in concentration), but also at home, with your friends. i always take national team“She said in the same interview, she is proud of her achievements.

Owele is currently studying at the Faculty of Sports Organization of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León. He has combined his sports career with higher education. And although, initially, his path into football was driven by the university environment, Professionalization came when Liga MX Femenil was established in Mexico in 2017. Ovalle’s talent has also made him a reference for Tigres Femenil, a club with which he has won six times and scored 97 goals.

His sophisticated technique, creative ability and arrival in the field have been well-regarded abroad as he has received offers from Europe. “The truth is that I had offers, I’m not telling you about teams, but I had offers. If I didn’t want to leave it’s because I love the club. I love Tigres, the city Happy, for everything they’ve given me Two years, if I leave for a season and come back,” he said in the interview with TUDN.

Ovalle lives a dream and his great goal against the United States has confirmed him as a personality in Mexican football and beyond these latitudes. She played at a very high level which she knew how to develop with dedication and perseverance over the years, despite criticism from those who could not see a woman defeat men in football.

