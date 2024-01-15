Lorenzo prepares variants against Romania: possible eleven for Colombia

The Argentina coach may have decided to test players who did not feature against Spain.

After a great win against Spain in London colombia selection He has been in Madrid for the last few days where he is preparing everything for the duel romania In Civitas Metropolitano. Nestor Lorenzo would have decided to give minutes to several players who were not against the Spanish and could have made six changes to the eleven he selected last Friday. With regard to the starter placed at the London Olympic Stadium, Lorenzo named names such as Juan Fernando Quintero, Gabriel Fuentes or Yerson Mosquera, it is to evaluate all types of the Copa América as to try more before that tournament. is unlikely. ,

According to what was seen in Colombia’s recent practices, a tricolor team could be formed with Camilo Vargas in goal. At the back will be Yerson Mosquera, Carlos Cuesta, John Lucumi and Gabriel Fuentes.

In the field of midfielders I would place Jefferson Lerma as the only defensive midfielder and Juan Fernando Quintero and Yasser Asprilla as connectors. Finally, Mateo Caseira and Carlos Andrés Gómez will be in attack.

If that happens, the coaching staff will send names like Daniel Munoz, Johan Mojica, Kevin Castano, Jhon Arias, Jorge Carrascal and Luis Diaz, who was the first baseman against Spain, to the bench. Similarly, it is clear that James Rodriguez will also start as a substitute as he did in the last game.

