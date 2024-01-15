Chris Hemsworth, Katherine Langford, Hugh Jackman and Ruby Rose named among Australia’s most influential celebs

Chris Hemsworth is the most influential Australian on Instagram with 58.5 million followers, and can earn up to $685,000 per sponsored post.
A new study has revealed this Chris Hemsworth The most influential Australian on Instagram with over 58.5 million followers, and can earn up to $685,000 (USD) or $1,041,208 (AUD) per sponsored post.
ImpressiveThe Melbourne-based SEO service analyzed the Instagram followings of Australian celebrities to find out how much they could earn from a sponsored post, based on pricing influenced by InBeat and Hootsuite.
Chris Hemsworth Ranked as the most influential Australian on Instagram with over 58.5 million followers. Depending on his follower count and engagement, he can earn up to $685,000 (USD) or $1,041,208 (AUD) per sponsored post.
Melbourne-based Hemsworth began his acting career on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, but did not gain greater global recognition until he was cast as the Asgardian god Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her Instagram is mainly used to showcase new projects, fitness, and family photos.
katherine langford Comes in second place with over 42.1 million followers. The Perth-born actress can earn up to an estimated $485,000 (USD) or $737,205 (AUD) per sponsored post. Known for her breakout performance as Hannah Baker in the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, Langford’s Instagram account is primarily used to showcase fashion displays and behind-the-scenes footage from past projects.
Hugh Jackman Is in third place with more than 31.6 million followers. The Sydney-born actor can earn up to an estimated $365,000 (USD) or $554,989 (AUD) per sponsored post. Known for playing Wolverine in the
Ruby Rose Comes in fourth place with more than 22.8 million followers. Depending on his follower count and engagement, he can earn up to $264,000 (USD) or $401,417 (AUD) per sponsored post. She is known for her modeling, presenting, and acting in films such as Pitch Perfect 3 and The Meg, and her Instagram is primarily used for fashion displays and showing off new projects.
anne curtis Is ranked fifth with more than 20.3 million followers. Filipino-Australian actresses and models can earn up to an estimated $236,000 (USD) or $358,842 (AUD) per sponsored post. Known for her modeling and acting, she was the first Filipina celebrity to reach 20 million followers on Instagram and primarily uses her account for photo shoots and family photos.
Other Australians in the top ten include rapper Iggy Azalea, YouTuber Tammy Hembrow, personal trainer Kayla Itsines, actors and musicians. troy sivanModel Miranda Kerr.
Robert Tadros, CEO and Founder of Impressive, commented on the findings “Given the huge screen presence and fan base of popular actors, it is no surprise to see celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Katherine Langford in the top five. The two have also starred in successful projects on Netflix, which may have helped them gain an even bigger following by promoting themselves on multiple platforms.
There is a notable difference between the earning potential at the bottom and top of the rankings, with actors and models earning the highest brand earnings overall. Despite this, it’s great to see so many diverse businesses coming together and seeing how influential these individuals have become through their careers online.’
Top 30 Most Influential Australian Celebrities on Instagram in 2024
|
Post
|
famous person
|
Followers (million)
|
Estimated Top Earnings Per Post (USD)
|
Estimated Upper Earnings Per Post (AUD)
|
1
|
Chris Hemsworth
|
58.5
|
685k
|
1,041,555.52
|
2
|
katherine langford
|
42.1
|
485k
|
737,451.71
|
3
|
Hugh Jackman
|
31.6
|
365k
|
554,989.43
|
4
|
Ruby Rose
|
22.8
|
264k
|
401,417.02
|
5
|
anne curtis smith
|
20.3
|
236k
|
358,842.48
|
6
|
Iggy Azalea
|
17.8
|
208k
|
316,267.95
|
7
|
tammy hembrow
|
17.6
|
203k
|
308,665.36
|
8
|
Kayla Itsines
|
16.0
|
186k
|
282,816.53
|
9
|
troy sivan
|
15.3
|
182k
|
276,352.08
|
10
|
Miranda Kerr
|
14.6
|
169k
|
256,967.71
|
11
|
Liam Hemsworth
|
12.6
|
152k
|
231,118.89
|
12
|
rebel wilson
|
11.1
|
129k
|
196,146.95
|
13
|
david warner
|
10.2
|
127k
|
193,105.91
|
14
|
nicole kidman
|
9.9
|
117k
|
177,900.72
|
15
|
angela white
|
9.9
|
116k
|
176,380.20
|
16
|
celeste barber
|
9.6
|
114k
|
173,339.17
|
17
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
8.9
|
108k
|
164,216.05
|
18
|
dacre montgomery
|
8.7
|
104k
|
158,133.98
|
19
|
Luke Hemmings
|
8.5
|
103k
|
156,613.46
|
20
|
Phoebe Tonkin
|
8.4
|
97.7k
|
148,554.71
|
21
|
Michael Clifford
|
8.0
|
96.1k
|
146,121.88
|
22
|
calum hood
|
7.7
|
94k
|
142,928.79
|
23
|
Claire Holt
|
7.5
|
92.6k
|
140,800.06
|
24
|
ben simmons
|
7.5
|
87.1k
|
132,437.20
|
25
|
Ashton Irwin
|
7.4
|
87.3k
|
132,741.31
|
26
|
Rosanna Arkley
|
6.2
|
71.4k
|
108,565.06
|
27
|
bindi irwin
|
5.7
|
66.5k
|
101,114.51
|
28
|
robert irwin
|
5.0
|
60.2k
|
91,535.24
|
29
|
Savannah Clark
|
3.6
|
42.5k
|
64,622.06
|
30
|
Nathaniel Buzolic
|
3.3
|
39.9k
|
60,562.81
Impressive Based on calculations suggested to influence pricing from sites like InBeat and Hootsuite, online data was analyzed to determine which Australian celebrities have the most followers on Instagram and how they could potentially make money from sponsored posts. How much can you earn?
Celebrities were also categorized by their main profession to compare which group had the most followers and earning potential.