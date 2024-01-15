Los Angeles Angels waive Dominican Francisco Mejía

it started spring training 2024 and all equipment major League Baseball They continue to make adjustments to their offices for the upcoming campaign. One of them which requires a lot is the franchise of Los Angeles Angels Despite having two of the best statistics in baseball for many years (mike trout And shohei ohtani), or they were able to advance to the postseason.

Mike Trout had mentioned just days earlier that he believed in the Los Angeles Angels and urged management to make more moves. “This winter, I was in touch moreno art to press”The ranger told the journalist Sam Blum, “There are free agents out there that can make us better. I’ll keep trying until I can’t do it, until the season starts or we sign players. But, obviously, it’s Art’s decision.”,

Los Angeles Angels fire Francisco Mejia

Based on this restructuring, management decided to make a decision regarding the Dominican receiver francisco mejia, According to the report of Sam BlumFor franchise writer athletic, «Francisco Mejia has been released. “No reason given.”,

The club decided to part ways with Mejía in order to give the young receivers more opportunities in this spring training and so that the Dominican would have the opportunity to agree to terms with another team.

francisco mejia Comes from playing 50 games in 2023 tampa bay rays, There, he recorded an offensive line of .227/.258/.658 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 22 runs batted in. He signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on February 9, 2024.

